Photo: Man City’s Pep Guardiola named Premier League manager of the month for February

Congrats to @ManCity's Pep Guardiola on winning the February Barclays Manager of the Month Award after a string of impressive wins. pic.twitter.com/dFWyhT9tft — Barclays Football (@BarclaysFooty) March 10, 2017

Mancehster City coach Pep Guardiola has won the Premier League manager of the month award for February.

City played three Premier League matches over the course of the month, winning all three, scoring eight goals and conceding just one. They recorded a 0-4 away win at West Ham United, beat Swansea City 2-1 at home then rounded February off with a 0-2 win at Bournemouth.

You can see the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss posing with his award above. It is his first manager of the month honour since taking charge at the Etihad Stadium last summer.

In a tweet to his official account, Guardiola dedicated the award to City’s staff, players and fans.