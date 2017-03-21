Photo: Man Utd man in Italy training

Manchester United full-back Matteo Darmian has reported for duty with the Italy national team.

Darmian arriving at the Azzurri’s training camp yesterday and was photographed taking part in the squad’s first training session of the current international break.

Italy have a World Cup qualifier against Albania and a friendly with the Netherlands coming up over the next week.

Darmmian is the only Premier League player named in Gian Piero Ventura’s squad and is one of only three players based outside Italy to be involved.