Photo: Man Utd man takes city break after missing out on national team

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata has jetted off to Germany for a spot of sightseeing during the international break.

With his amigos David De Gea and Ander Herrera both called up to the Spain squad for the World Cup qualifier against Israel and friendly against France, there was no point in Mata staying behind in Manchester without his buddies.

So a city break to Berlin was called for. Mata shared a photo of him in front of some tattered playbills and posters.