Photo: Man Utd midfielder en route to World Cup qualifier

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has posted a photo from the Spain team bus as they set off to the northern city of Gijon to play a World Cup qualifier against Israel.

Herrera and his team-mates are in action on Friday evening and left their base in Las Rozas, outside Madrid, to make the journey north on Thursday morning.

The United star was on the backseat of the coach with Bayern Munich’s Javi Martinez. The pair previously played together at Athletic Bilbao.