Photo: Man Utd midfielder heads out for date night

Time for dinner! @anaivanovic pic.twitter.com/x6bjENfMn3
— Basti Schweinsteiger (@BSchweinsteiger) March 1, 2017
Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger was looking pretty sharp as he headed out for dinner this evening.
The World Cup winner had a date night planned with his wife, former tennis player Ana Ivanovic, and scrubbed up pretty well for the occasion.
Schweinsteiger, aged 32, posted a photo of himself to his Twitter account.
He wrote: “Time for dinner! @AnaIvanovic.”
The former Bayern Munich man was not part of the matchday squad for last weekend’s EFL Cup triumph over Southampton at Wembley.