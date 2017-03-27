Photo: Man Utd midfielder hits the golf course in Spain

Manchester United star Juan Mata was left out of the Spain squad for the current international break, but that didn’t stop him following club-mates David De Gea and Ander Herrera back to his homeland.

While De Gea and Herrera were involved in last Friday’s World Cup qualification win over Israel and are set to face France in a friendly tomorrow evening, Mata has been able to head home to his native Asturias.

He posted a photo to his Twitter account showing that he has been playing a spot of golf in idyllic surrounds.