Photo: Man Utd’s Luke Shaw and Wayne Rooney warm up ahead of Bournemouth game

Manchester United pair Luke Shaw and Wayne Rooney both make comebacks to the Premier League starting lineup in today’s game against Bournemouth.

Shaw’s last Premier League start came in October, while skipper Rooney’s last league start was in December.

Their final opportunity to blow off any cobwebs before the 12.30pm kick-off came in the pre-match warm-up.

The returning duo were pictured together finding their passing range. They were joined by team-mates Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial in the shot.