Photo: Marcos Rojo nearly gives Man Utd the lead vs FC Rostov

Manchester United came close to taking the initiative in the opening stages of this evening’s Europa League last-16 second leg against FC Rostov.

Defender Marcos Rojo very nearly headed the Red Devils into a 1-0 lead on the night and a 2-1 lead on aggregate in the fifth minute.

The Argentine rose to head the ball towards goal, as you can see in the photo above. Goalkeeper Nikita Medvedev just about managed to keep it out.

Striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic pounced on the rebound, but was unable to find the net.