Photo: Is this the new Chelsea home kit for the 2017/18 season?

A couple of images have leaked that purport to show Chelsea’s new home kit for the 2017/18 season.

The Blues have ended their long association with Adidas, so next season’s strip will be the first of their kit supply partnership with Nike. The leaked images tally with that.

The jersey’s most distinguishing feature is a diamond pattern in white on the royal blue shirt. It is remarkably similar in design to the 1987 kit. If anything that perhaps adds weight to these leaked images because several clubs have raided in the 1980s’ archive for inspiration of late.