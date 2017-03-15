Photo: N’Golo Kante in the crowd to watch Leicester vs Chelsea

N’Golo Kante really does get everywhere.

After firing Chelsea to victory over Manchester United in Monday evening’s FA Cup quarter-final on Monday evening, he was at Leicester City on Tuesday to watch their Champions League clash with Sevilla.

It would be no great surprise if he had ran from Stamford Bridge to the the King Power Stadium in between.

Anyway, Kante seems to have just as good an effect on the Foxes when he is in the crowd as when he is in the midfield because he cheered his former team-mates on to a 2-0 victory and a place in the Champions League quarter-finals.