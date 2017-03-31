Photo: N’Golo Kante shows off his new boots

Stand up and stand out. The new #X16 is 👌🏽

Prêt pour la fin de saison avec mes nouvelles #X16#NeverFollow pic.twitter.com/OQo0ymqudC — N'Golo Kanté (@nglkante) March 31, 2017

Given the way N’Golo Kante has performed so far this season, Chelsea fans will probably be reluctant for him to change anything about his game or preparation so close to a likely title win.

But it looks like the France international is intent on changing things up with a new pair of boots.

He has posed for a photo with his new pair of Adidas X16.

Kante has already stood out as one of the best players in the Premier League this season, but he reckons his two-tone blue and green footwear will help him to “stand up and stand out” even more.