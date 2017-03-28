Photo: Philippe Coutinho and Fernandinho model new Brazil third kit

Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho and Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho have been modelling Brazil’s new third strip during the current international break.

The Selecao team-mates will face Paraguay in a World Cup qualifier in Sao Paulo this evening.

Ahead of that, the Brazilian Football Federation has posted photos of their new kit being worn by Coutinho, Fernandinho, Real Madrid’s Casemiro and Paris Saint-Germain’s Marquinhos.

The kit, which is manufactured by Nike, is in very dark green with gold detailing for the crest.