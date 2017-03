Photo: Spurs players hit the gym in Germany

Recovery session before we head home! 🚴 #threelions A post shared by England (@england) on Mar 23, 2017 at 6:17am PDT

Tottenham Hotspur’s England contingent have been in the gym in Germany this afternoon.

Gareth Southgate and his players have stayed on after last night’s friendly defeat in Dortmund and have been using VfL Bochum’s training facilities for a recovery session before their flight back to the UK to start preparing for the World Cup qualifier against Lithuania.

Spurs trio Eric Dier, Kyle Walker and Dele Alli were all involved in a gym session along with Joe Hart, Gary Cahill and Michael Keane.