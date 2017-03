Photo: Spurs star ‘game ready’ ahead of Burnley clash

Tottenham Hotspur’s England contingent have taken a selfie and declared themselves “game ready” ahead of tomorrow’s return to Premier League action against Burnley at Turf Moor.

Right-back Kyle Walker, defensive midfielder Eric Dier and attacking midfielder Dele Alli are all back in Spurs’ ranks after spending the past week-and-a-half away on international duty with Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions.

Alli took a selfie of a topless Dier and Walker, which the full-back posted to his Twitter account.