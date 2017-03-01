Photo: Spurs star poses with wooden elephants and his national team boss

With my National Team coach @okumbis who paid me a visit yesterday pic.twitter.com/jzv5nQkSLc — Victor Wanyama (@VictorWanyama) March 1, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama was paid a visit by his national team coach yesterday.

Kenya boss Stanley Okumbi travelled to London to meet his star man. Presumably, Okumbi will stay in town to watch Wanyama in action against Everton this weekend.

In the meantime, the pair posed behind a herd of wooden elephants for a photo that Wanyama posted to his Twitter account this morning. Okumbi doesn’t look particularly pleased to be posing for the picture, but he has taken a shine to the baby elephant.