Photo: Spurs star resurfaces

Posted by - March 6, 2017 - All News, Photos, Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur winger Erik Lamela popped up on Twitter yesterday to thank those who had wished him a happy birthday on Saturday.

The Argentina international turned 25 at the weekend. He posted a photo of him and girlfriend Sofia Herrero getting ready to head out somewhere, perhaps to celebrate.

Lamela’s previous tweet had been in January as his lengthy injury layoff due to a hip injury continues.

He has now returned to training, but there is no date for a possible return to playing.