Photo: Spurs star resurfaces

Thanks to all the people who wished me a happy birthday yesterday, I had a great time.. Cheers everyone! 👍🏼👍🏼 #cumple #birthday #25 pic.twitter.com/fb2WLX0JSS — Erik Manuel Lamela (@ErikLamela) March 5, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur winger Erik Lamela popped up on Twitter yesterday to thank those who had wished him a happy birthday on Saturday.

The Argentina international turned 25 at the weekend. He posted a photo of him and girlfriend Sofia Herrero getting ready to head out somewhere, perhaps to celebrate.

Lamela’s previous tweet had been in January as his lengthy injury layoff due to a hip injury continues.

He has now returned to training, but there is no date for a possible return to playing.