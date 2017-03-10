Photo: Spurs striker Harry Kane wins Premier League player of the month award for February

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has been named Premier League manager of the month for February.

The England international, aged 23, won a monthly award for the fourth time after scoring four goals last month.

Kane started February by scoring a penalty in a 1-0 victory over Middlesbrough on February, and finished with a hat-trick in a 4-0 win over Stoke City on February 26 for a record of four goals in as many games.

He beat fellow nominees Gabriel Jesus and David Silva, of Manchester City, West Bromwich Albion defender Gareth McAuley, Hull City goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic and Everton striker Romelu Lukaku to scoop the award.