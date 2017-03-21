Photo and Video: Spurs striker reports for Netherlands duty

Arrived in Noordwijk today. Very important game in Sofia this weekend! pic.twitter.com/IHeICPdZOQ
— Vincent Janssen (@vincentjanssen) March 20, 2017
Tottenham Hotspur striker Vincent Janssen reported for duty with the Netherlands national team yesterday.
The 22-year-old might be struggling to get to grips with English football in his first season at White Hart Lane, but he is still part of Oranje boss Danny Blind’s plans.
You can see Janssen arriving at the Netherlands hotel on Monday evening in the photo above.
He also features in the video footage below, which shows several Dutch players arriving.
De week is begonnen! 📸 🎥#BULNED #NEDITA pic.twitter.com/fuON0cwXRN
— OnsOranje (@OnsOranje) March 20, 2017