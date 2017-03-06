Photos: Alexis Sanchez and Arsene Wenger shake hands ahead of Arsenal vs Bayern training

Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez shakes hands with manager Arsene Wenger during a training session. #sanchez https://t.co/qXLaXSmkXz pic.twitter.com/GN64xCDuJH — PA Images (@PAImages) March 6, 2017

Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez shook hands with manager Arsene Wenger as he arrived on the training pitch at London Colney this morning.

The Chile international was benched for the weekend defeat at Liverpool, though he did come on to create the Gunners’ only goal of the game for Danny Welbeck.

Despite reports that Sanchez is heading for the exit and rowing with team-mates, relations with his boss were certainly civil as the Arsenal squad prepared for tomorrow’s Champions League clash with Bayern Munich.