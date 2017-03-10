Photos: Arsenal players do some virtual reality team-building

A group of Arsenal players did some bonding at a virtual reality event on Thursday evening.

Right-back Hector Bellerin, left-back Nacho Monreal and third-choice goalkeeper Emi Martinez attended an Oculus event to test out the company’s gaming console.

That meant donning the VR headgear for some entertaining photos.

Bellerin was cutting a video serious figure as he tried to get to grips with the equipment, but Monreal appears to be having a blast. Hopefully he didn’t lean back much further.