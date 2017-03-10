Photos: Arsenal players do some virtual reality team-building

Nice to get some relaxing time in with close friends last night trying out the new @oculus VR kit. Absolute madness of a console 😎 pic.twitter.com/opcJToTUcm
— Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) March 10, 2017
A group of Arsenal players did some bonding at a virtual reality event on Thursday evening.
Right-back Hector Bellerin, left-back Nacho Monreal and third-choice goalkeeper Emi Martinez attended an Oculus event to test out the company’s gaming console.
That meant donning the VR headgear for some entertaining photos.
Bellerin was cutting a video serious figure as he tried to get to grips with the equipment, but Monreal appears to be having a blast. Hopefully he didn’t lean back much further.
😯 Great time with @HectorBellerin, @LP10oficial , @emimartinezz1 & @JordiAmat5 for @Oculus event last night! #OculusEGD 🎮 pic.twitter.com/0eNe3c5IdI
— Nacho Monreal (@_nachomonreal) March 10, 2017
Down time with the boys last night @Oculus event! #OculusEGD pic.twitter.com/5HYu0XcPf8
— Emiliano Martínez (@emimartinezz1) March 10, 2017