Photos: Arsenal stars training in Azerbaijan

Arsenal pair Mesut Ozil and Shkodran Mustafi have been training in Azerbaijan today.

The Gunners duo are part of the Germany squad that has flown to the Azerbaijani capital of Baku for tomorrow’s World Cup qualification game.

Ozil shared a photo to his Twitter account of him in action. An accompanying tweet confirmed that he was in training for the Azerbaijan game.

Mustafi can be seen training in the group photos below, which were posted by the German FA.