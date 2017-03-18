Photos: Arsenal training ahead of West Brom game

〽️️ pic.twitter.com/P1mvtdrWoX
— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) March 18, 2017
Arsenal return to Premier League action in the lunchtime kick-off against West Bromwich Albion today.
Before that, there was time for one final training session for Arsene Wenger’s squad at their London Colney base on Friday to put in place any final preparations before this trip to the Hawthorns.
Here are a selection of photos from yesterday’s session, including some tweets from the players themselves commenting on training and their readiness to face the Baggies.
#ElNinoMaravilla #WBAvAFC pic.twitter.com/ZRvdInbZfn
— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) March 17, 2017
🔴#WBAvAFC pic.twitter.com/ucZ7XDJIzq
— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) March 18, 2017
#Welbz#WBAvAFC pic.twitter.com/sQj9xK9YUp
— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) March 17, 2017
Back to business in the @premierleague tomorrow 💪🏽 #COYG #WBAvAFC #Ox15 @arsenal pic.twitter.com/2VLZm45Ug4
— Alex Ox-Chamberlain (@Alex_OxChambo) March 17, 2017
⚽ #BIG17 pic.twitter.com/rtRnYuWQ3X
— Alexander Iwobi (@alexiwobi) March 17, 2017
🔙🔛🔝 We had a good training week, but tomorrow is when it counts. Bring it on 💪🏽⚽ #WBAARS #COYG #sm20 @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/k8aueZ8qb8
— Shkodran Mustafi (@MustafiOfficial) March 17, 2017
Game ready pic.twitter.com/l0Y1ZCEYO6
— Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) March 17, 2017
All 👀 on the ⚽️ #COYG pic.twitter.com/QxplXTjm7C
— Nacho Monreal (@_nachomonreal) March 17, 2017