Photos: Arsenal training ahead of West Brom game

Arsenal return to Premier League action in the lunchtime kick-off against West Bromwich Albion today.

Before that, there was time for one final training session for Arsene Wenger’s squad at their London Colney base on Friday to put in place any final preparations before this trip to the Hawthorns.

Here are a selection of photos from yesterday’s session, including some tweets from the players themselves commenting on training and their readiness to face the Baggies.