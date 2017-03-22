Photos: Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez at Chile training

Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez has been training with the Chile national team overnight.

The Gunners forward was photographed in action on the training pitch at the Complejo Deportivo Juan Pinto Duran, in Santiago.

The pictures seem to indicate that he was excused from much of the physical work during the session. But the sight of him kicking a ball will raise eyebrows.

Arsene Wenger said after Saturday’s defeat at West Bromwich Albion that Sanchez’s ankle was in a terrible state and hinted that he may have suffered ligament damage.

On this evidence, he is not feeling any lasting effects of James McClean’s challenge.

