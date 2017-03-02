Photos: Arsenal’s Laurent Koscielny and Aaron Ramsey return to full training ahead of Liverpool game

Arsenal have received a double injury boost ahead of Saturday’s trip to Anfield to face Champions League qualification rivals Liverpool.

Defender Laurent Koscielny and midfielder Aaron Ramsey are both back in full training after their recent injury layoffs.

The injury Koscielny suffered in the Champions League game at Bayern Munich sparked the Gunners’ collapse at the Allianz Arena.

Ramsey picked up a calf injury during the defeat to Watford at the start of the month and has not played since.

Both are now in contention to be involved against Liverpool.