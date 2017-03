Photos: Bayern Munich fans hold up Arsenal game with toilet roll

Tonight’s Champions League game between Arsenal and Bayern Munich was held up after the German club’s supporters threw a large amount of toilet roll onto the pitch.

The last-16 second leg was just a couple of minutes old when the referee was forced to halt proceedings while a team of stewards came onto the field of play to clear the mound of bog paper in front of the travelling supporters behind Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer’s goal.