Photos: Bayern players training at Arsenal

Bayern Munich’s players have trained at the Emirates Stadium this evening ahead of tomorrow’s Champions League last-16 second leg clash with Arsenal.

The Bundesliga champions looked relaxed as they were put through their paces at the Gunners’ ground this evening. They have good cause to given that they are holding a 5-1 lead from the first leg at the Allianz Arena.

Here are a selection of photos of the Bayern players travelling to the Emirates and then taking part in their session.