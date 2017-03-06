Photos: Chelsea arrive at West Ham

Antonio Conte and his Chelsea team arriving at the London Stadium a short time ago… #WHUCHE pic.twitter.com/gRDLpj9g8G — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 6, 2017

Premier League table toppers Chelsea have arrived at the London Stadium ahead of this evening’s clash with London rivals West Ham United.

An away win over the Hammers will extend the Blues’ lead at the top of the table to 10 points, after Tottenham Hotspur closed the gap to seven points with their win over Everton yesterday.

You can see head coach Antonio Conte and his players arriving at the stadium and making their way to the away dressing room in the selection of photos above.