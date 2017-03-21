Photos: Chelsea and Man Utd stars in Spain training

Spain have been training at their base at the Ciudad del Futbol in Las Rozas, Madrid, this morning as they prepare for their World Cup qualifier against Israel in Gijon.

Among those in action were representatives from Chelsea and Manchester United.

Blues stars Diego Costa, Pedro Rodriguez and Cesar Azpilicueta were all in action, as were United team-mates David De Gea and Ander Herrera.

Costa and Pedro were snapped having a joke with Barcelona defender Gerard Pique, while De Gea was photographed getting down to stop a low shot.