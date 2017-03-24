Photos: Chelsea and Man Utd stars train with Spain in Gijon

Spain’s squad held a final training session ahead of today’s World Cup qualifier against Israel yesterday evening.

Julen Lopetegui and his players hosted an open training session at Sporting Gijon’s El Molinon stadium, where tonight’s match will be played.

Among those taking part in training were Manchester United pair David De Gea and Ander Herrera and Chelsea trio Cesar Azpilicueta, Pedro Rodriguez and Diego Costa.

Here are a selection of photos showing the Red Devils and Blues stars in action in Gijon.