Photos: Chelsea players hit the gym ahead of Man Utd clash

Hard work in the gym this week! 💪 pic.twitter.com/KCnvb25oiy — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 10, 2017

Chelsea’s players are looking in good shape in every sense as they head into Monday’s FA Cup sixth round clash with Manchester United.

As well as sitting pretty at the top of the Premier League table, the Blues have been working hard in the gym this week to make sure they face the Red Devils in peak physical condition.

The club shared photos of players including centre-backs David Luiz, Kurt Zouma and Gary Cahill, Brazilian midfielder Willian (sporting his new haircut) and Nathaniel Chalobah at work in the gym at Cobham.