Photos: Chris Smalling breaks Man Utd team-mate Phil Jones’ toe

Phil Jones has had a bone in his foot broken by Manchester United team-mate Chris Smalling.

Former Blackburn Rovers defender Jones pulled out of the England squad yesterday after suffering an injury in training at St George’s Park. And it has now emerged that it was club-mate Smalling who inflicted the injury.

The photos above and below show the moment Smalling planted his studs on top of Jones’ foot during a challenge.

That is believed to be the moment sustained the injury, which is thought to be a broken toe.