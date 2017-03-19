Photos: Etihad Stadium ready for Man City vs Liverpool

Manchester City’s groundstaff have put the final preparations in place for this afternoon’s Premier League encounter with Liverpool.

City published a series of photos showing the Etihad Stadium is now ready for the 4.30pm kick-off in what is billed as the fixture of the weekend in English football.

All the pitch markings have been given a final coat of white, while the broadcast cameras are in position to provide live TV coverage as this afternoon’s events unfold.