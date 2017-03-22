Photos: Gary Cahill, Man Utd and Spurs stars in England training today

England’s players have been taking part in a light training session in Germany today.

The Three Lions face Germany in an international friendly at Borussia Dortmund’s Signal-Iduna-Park

Before that, there was time for a quick limber up at Stadion Uhlenkrug – home to fifth-tier Schwarz-Weiß Essen – in Essen to blow the cobwebs away ahead of the game.

Captain Gary Cahill, of Chelsea, Manchester United pair Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford, and Tottenham Hotspur duo Dele Alli and Eric Dier were among those photographed at training.