Photos: James Milner gives Liverpool the lead at Man City

Liverpool have taken the lead in this afternoon’s Premier League game at Manchester City.

Left-back James Milner opened the scoring against his former club from the penalty spot.

Referee Michael Oliver awarded the spot-kick after an awkward challenge from Gael Clichy to try to pinch the ball away from Roberto Firmino.

Clichy got a foot on the ball, but had his studs up and took Firmino out.

Milner made no mistake, sending keeper Willy Caballero the wrong way and putting the ball right in the opposite corner for good measure.