Photos: Liverpool men play in Brazil’s 4-1 win over Uruguay, Spurs flop stars

Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino both played for Brazil in their 4-1 win over Uruguay overnight.
But the star of the show was former Tottenham Hotspur player Paulinho. The White Hart Lane flop scored a hat-trick, while Barcelona superstar Neymar scored the other goal.
You can see photos of Coutinho and Firmino celebrating with Paulinho above and below.
Ninguém segurou o Paulinho no Centenário! O cara fez três gols! TRÊS!!! ⚽️⚽️⚽️ #BRAxURU #FechadoComASeleção #Russia2018 pic.twitter.com/Mf8aq3T27k
— CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) March 24, 2017
Both Anfield stars started the game. Coutinho played for 86 minutes before being substituted, while Firmino stayed on the pitch for a further three minutes before he too was replaced.