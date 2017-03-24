Photos: Liverpool men play in Brazil’s 4-1 win over Uruguay, Spurs flop stars

Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino both played for Brazil in their 4-1 win over Uruguay overnight.

But the star of the show was former Tottenham Hotspur player Paulinho. The White Hart Lane flop scored a hat-trick, while Barcelona superstar Neymar scored the other goal.

You can see photos of Coutinho and Firmino celebrating with Paulinho above and below.

Both Anfield stars started the game. Coutinho played for 86 minutes before being substituted, while Firmino stayed on the pitch for a further three minutes before he too was replaced.