Photos: Liverpool pair flying back from Brazil

Liverpool duo Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino are on their way back to Liverpool after representing Brazil in last night’s World Cup qualifier against Paraguay.

Coutinho opened the scoring in a 3-0 win that booked Brazil’s place at Russia 2018. Firmino later came on as a substitute to replace his club-mate.

With Saturday’s Merseyside derby looming, the Reds chartered a private jet to bring the pair back to the UK as quickly as possible.

The photo above shows them aboard the plane.

Firmino also found time to give the man they call O Magico a magician’s hat on account of his performance against Paraguay.