Photos: Liverpool players training ahead of Burnley game

📸 Back to business on the training pitch. pic.twitter.com/iZRlpFBeSI — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 7, 2017

Liverpool’s players have returned to training at their Melwood base today as they start to prepare for Sunday’s Premier League clash with Burnley at Anfield.

The Reds will be seeking to build on their victory over Arsenal and keep up the momentum after returning to the top four when they host the Clarets this weekend. Sadio Mane – one of the stars of the show against the Gunners – was all smiles on the training pitch today.

Manager Jurgen Klopp was wearing a baseball cap and puffa jacket for this morning’s session.