Photos: Liverpool prepare for Everton game

Liverpool’s players have continued their preparations for Saturday’s Merseyside derby at their Melwood training ground today.
The Reds host neighbours Everton at Anfield in a 12.30pm kick-off that will herald the return of Premier League football.
There were plenty of smiles on display on the training pitch today – and plenty of piggybacks, too.
The squad also took part in some wheelbarrow races. Alberto Moreno was given an easy opportunity to regain his left-back spot from James Milner ahead of the big game!
