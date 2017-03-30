Photos: Liverpool prepare for Everton game

All smiles at Melwood as preparations for the Merseyside derby continue! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/nVQ6yGSRd7 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 30, 2017

Liverpool’s players have continued their preparations for Saturday’s Merseyside derby at their Melwood training ground today.

The Reds host neighbours Everton at Anfield in a 12.30pm kick-off that will herald the return of Premier League football.

There were plenty of smiles on display on the training pitch today – and plenty of piggybacks, too.

The squad also took part in some wheelbarrow races. Alberto Moreno was given an easy opportunity to regain his left-back spot from James Milner ahead of the big game!