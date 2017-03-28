Photos: Liverpool star in Brazil training

Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho took part in Brazil’s final training session ahead of their World Cup qualifier against Paraguay.

The Selecao host their opponents at the Morumbi Stadium in Sao Paulo this evening. They did their final preparations inside the stadium in front of the fans yesterday evening.

Coutinho can be seen doing a bit of ball juggling with Barcelona superstar Neymar and Real Madrid left-back Marcelo in the selection of photos above.

Club-mate Roberto Firmino is also in the squad.