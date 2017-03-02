Photos: Liverpool training ahead of Arsenal game

📸 Back at it. pic.twitter.com/L3qpENQ5nu
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 2, 2017
Liverpool have been training at their Melwood base today ahead of Saturday’s Premier League game with Arsenal.
The Reds host the Gunners at Anfield in the tea-time kick-off.
Manager Jurgen Klopp was pictured showing off his skills during the session.
He also invested time in passing on instructions to his players as they prepare for a crucial six-pointer.
📸 Getting set for the Gunners. pic.twitter.com/U5nOxSSzXN
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 2, 2017