Photos: Liverpool training ahead of Burnley game

Liverpool’s players have been in action at their Melwood training ground today ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash with Burnley at Anfield.

One man absent from the photos is Brazilian forward Roberto Firmino, who has not trained since picking up a knock in last weekend’s win over Arsenal and is a major doubt for the clash with the Clarets.

Jordan Henderson and Daniel Sturridge were also missing and have already been ruled out of this weekend’s game through injury.

One player who did take part in the session was Sadio Mane. Even more will be expected of the in-form Senegalese star if Firmino doesn’t make it.