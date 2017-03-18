Photos: Liverpool training ahead of Man City game

Liverpool’s players trained at their Melwood base yesterday as they prepare for tomorrow’s Premier League encounter with Manchester City.

The Reds travel to the Etihad Stadium for a 4.30pm kick-off on Sunday in what could be a crucial match in the race for Champions League qualification.

Training was adjusted so that Jurgen Klopp’s squad was getting to work at about the same time of day as they will take to the field against City.

Here are some photos from the session.

A warm welcome into training for @DivockOrigi! pic.twitter.com/QxG54N5ptQ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 17, 2017









