Photos: Liverpool training ahead of Man City game

Liverpool have stepped up their preparations for this weekend’s Premier League encounter against Manchester City.

The Reds came from behind to beat Burnley last Sunday and will hope for another win this Sunday, when victory at the Etihad Stadium would bolster their hopes of securing Champions League qualification this season.

Among those in action was the in-form Georginio Wijnaldum, who has scored two in two games.

Manager Jurgen Klopp was also showing off his skills at Melwood today.