Photos: Man Utd arrive to play FC Rostov

The lads have arrived at Old Trafford ahead of tonight's game… #MUFC #UEL pic.twitter.com/u549RvM1X4 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 16, 2017

Manchester United’s players have arrived at Old Trafford ahead of this evening’s Europa League last-16 second leg against Russian outfit FC Rostov.

The Red Devils secured an away goal in a 1-1 draw in the first leg, and will be hoping to finish the job tonight by securing a place in the quarter-finals.

Juan Mata and Zlatan Ibrahimovic both return to the starting lineup for this evening’s game. You can see them arriving at the stadium, along with David De Gea and Chris Smalling in the photos above.