Photos: Man Utd fans in Rostov

Top support from our away fans again… and a big thank you to @RostovFC & their supporters for such a warm welcome. 👏 (Pics: @2dryhands) pic.twitter.com/oxCthB6ghI — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 9, 2017

Some 238 Manchester United fans officially bought tickets for last night’s Europa League last-16 first leg clash with FC Rostov in Russia – and you can see many of them in the Olimp-2 stadium in the photos above and below.

Before travelling, United supporters were advised by the club to avoid wearing club colours and were warned about the risk of attacks by hooligan groups.

But they actually got a much warmer welcome in the form of a red blanket-come-poncho that was provided to them by Rostov.