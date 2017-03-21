Photos: Man Utd pair and Chelsea winger report for Spain duty

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea and midfielder Ander Herrera reported for duty with the Spain national team yesterday.

Herrera seems to have found time for a spot of shopping between Sunday’s win at Middlesbrough and arriving in his homeland because he was clutching a Dolce and Gabbana shopping bag.

The United pair were joined by Chelsea winger Pedro Rodriguez, who arrived alongside Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba.

The players were photographed arriving at the Ciudad del Futbol in Las Rozas, just outside Madrid, which will be their base as the prepare for the forthcoming World Cup qualifier against Israel in Gijon and a friendly against France in Paris.