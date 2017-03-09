Photos: Man Utd pair freak people out with their face swap

Juan Mata and Ander Herrera spend a lot of time together. As well as sharing a car to training, training together each day and travelling to matches, they also hang out with each other in their spare time.

That makes it all the more remarkable that they have waited so long before unleashed this disturbing face swap on the world.

During one of their shared car journeys, the Manchester United pair posed for a selfie. The resulting face swap is strangely unsettling.