Photos: Man Utd players travel to Russia to face Rostov

Manchester United’s players are en route to Russia to prepare for their Europa League last-16 first leg against FC Rostov.

The Red Devils departed Manchester airport, bound for Russia, this afternoon. You can see the players in the departures area of the airport in the selection of photos above. Goalkeeper David De Gea posed for a selfie with a fan.

Jesse Lingard was looking some what pensive.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan – a surprise inclusion in the 20-man travelling squad after overcoming the hamstring injury that has kept him sidelined since the second leg win over Saint Etienne in the last round – was riding the escalator with team-mate Paul Pogba.