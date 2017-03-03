Photos: Man Utd train ahead of Bournemouth clash

The Reds have been working hard this morning ahead of tomorrow’s game against Bournemouth! #MUFC pic.twitter.com/PysNngDBGE — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 3, 2017

Manchester United’s players have been training at their Carrington base this morning as they prepare to face Bournemouth tomorrow.

The Red Devils host Eddie Howe’s side at Old Trafford in the Saturday lunchtime kick-off.

Goalkeeper David De Gea and right-back Ashley Young were both wrapped up ahead of today’s session, while midfielder Paul Pogba seemed to have plenty to say.

In-form striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be hoping to continue his February form of seven goals in seven games into March.