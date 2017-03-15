Photos: Man Utd training ahead of FC Rostov clash

Manchester United’s players have been training at their Carrington training base as they prepare for their Europa League last-16 second leg against Russian side FC Rostov.

The Red Devils recorded a 1-1 draw in Russia in the first leg.

Striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic was among those in action on the training pitch. He was suspended for Monday’s FA Cup defeat at Chelsea, but is available to face Rostov.

Here are a selection of photos from today’s session.

.@EuropaLeague preparations at the Aon Training Complex 👊 pic.twitter.com/TqE0WSkWCM — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 15, 2017